First electric Lamborghini on its way along with hybrid versions of full supercar range

Lamborghini plans to update its full range with hyrbid models within three years

Lamborghini has announced ambitious electrification plans that will see its entire range converted to hybrids by 2024 and a brand new EV launched by 2030.

The Italian supercar maker is embarking on a €1.5 billion project to cut the CO2 emissions from its vehicles and manufacturing as part of its under the Direzione Cor Tauri strategy.

The programme will see significant changes at its Sant’Agata Bolognese factory as well as in the engine bays of its model line-up.

Lamborghini president Stephan Winkelmann says that performance will remain at the heart of every new Lamborghini

In 2023 the first hybrid series production car will be launched, expected to be an updated version of the Urus SUV. Hybrid versions of the rest of the brand’s models will be on sale by the end of 2024. Lamborghini’s president Stephan Winkelmann has confirmed that the models will be plug-in hybrids, with the successors to the V10 Huracan and V12 Aventador set to join the electrified line-up.

Winklenmann also confirmed that Lamborghini will launch its first all-electric model in the second half of the decade, expected to be a 2+2 grand tourer rather than a two-seat supercar.

He added that regardless of the model, performance would remain the “absolute priority” throughout the marque’s shift to electrification.

The Urus is expected to be the first model to get a plug-in hyrbid setup

Before the arrival of the hybrid versions, Lamborghini is setting out on a “celebration” of the combustion engine. In 2021 and 2022 it will continue to develop combustion engines that “pay homage to the brand’s glorious history and iconic products past and present”.

As part of that, two new cars in the V12 model line-up will be announced this year.

Winkelmann commented: “Lamborghini’s electrification plan is a newly-plotted course, necessary in the context of a radically-changing world, where we want to make our contribution by continuing to reduce environmental impact through concrete projects.

“Our response is a plan with a 360-degree approach, encompassing our products and our Sant’Agata Bolognese location, taking us towards a more sustainable future while always remaining faithful to our DNA.