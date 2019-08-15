Armed police at Eastbourne Airbourne

Armed police will be patrolling Eastbourne seafront during Airbourne as part of a package of security measures.

Concerete barriers have also been put in place along the seafront as the annual four-day festival of flight in Eastbourne begins.

Sussex Police has not revealed many details but it is also thought that armed officers will be in prime locations including on rooftops.

A force spokesperson said, “We are set to play our part in helping to ensure safety and security at Airbourne.

“As in previous years, the priority is the well-being of all concerned, be they visitors to the show and seaside resort, or members of the local community. “

Superintendent Howard Hodges said, “For several months now we’ve been working closely with the organisers and partner agencies to ensure a safe and enjoyable Airbourne for all.

“In terms of security, our plans are to keep Airbourne as safe as we can. As in previous years, we will have additional security measures in place, including vehicle mitigation and armed officers will be present.”

All you need to know about Airbourne

While stewards and security staff have been thoroughly trained to recognise and respond to any incidents that may arise, and officers and resources are being carefully deployed, visitors and residents can also play their part in keeping things safe. We ask people to take care of their belongings, follow personal safety advice and immediately report any issues or suspicious behaviour to event staff or police. In an emergency, always dial 999.

To help safeguard children in particular it’s suggested that parents and guardians make plans with their youngsters about what to do if they become separated.

People arriving by car are asked to allow extra time for their journeys and to follow the advice of stewards and police officers to try to minimise any disruption or delays.