Are you related to any of those who died in Eastbourne in Second World War bombings?

Historians working on the new Eastbourne War Memorial project at the Wish Tower are hoping Looking Back readers can help find out the stories behind those who died in the Second World War.

A roll of honour will appear on a large piece of granite to be situated within a Peace Garden at the seafront landmark.

A major fundraising appeal is underway to help pay for the memorial, which pays tribute to the 180 men, women and children who died in the conflict and the suffering of the people of Eastbourne, which was the most bombed town in the south east. If you are related to any of those who died do get in touch as we would love to hear from you.

The first part of the roll of honour includes: Mrs Edith M Anker; Mrs Lily Arnold; Mrs Cecily Amy Ashdown; Mr J W; Bailey; Miss Amy Bagshawe; Grayson Wynne Baker; Mrs Mary Ann Baker; Francis Bates; Claude R Benjamin; Cecil W Blake; Christopher Bonfiglioli, Mrs Dorothy Bonfiglioli; Mrs Ethel May Boniface; Mortimer Boniface; William Boniface; Miss Anna Bonner; John Harrison Bontoft; Miss S Boucher; Mrs Marjorie F Bowen; Sydney Bradford; Henry Edward Brittain; Miss Mary Brook; Charles Burgess; Louise R Burtenshaw; Mrs Beatrice H M Chambers; Mrs E Chapman; Wilfred John Chapman; Mrs Ruth Chatfield; Mr Eric Chennell; Mrs Eleanor F Cherryman; Miss Annie Child; Pearl May Chitty; Mrs Jessie M Cockburn; Alfred Collier; Mrs Annie Colvin; Mrs A M Cooper; Mrs Ruth Cree; Mrs Mary A Crisp; William A Cromwell; Mrs Frances E Crowhurst, Miss Louisa Emily Crowhurst; Miss Auguston Carrie; Mrs Lucy Dann; Mrs Kathleen Davies; Cornelius De La Roche; Mrs Alice K Dobell, George O Dorman; Mrs Charlotte Elizabeth Dry; Frederick Roy Duke; Mr W J Edmunds; Frank Bertram Edwards; Anthony Ellett; Mrs Ethel Elson; Brian Fly; William Freeman; Mrs Rose E Gearing, Mrss Olive G Files; Stanley Arthur Giles; David Gillies, William H Glen; Walter H Goacher; Mr F Gosden; Douglas Gower; Mrs M A Graham; F M Grant; Mrs Mary P Grant; John E Griffin, Mrs Daisy Ruth Gurr; Thomas H Gurr; Mrs A Guy; Lucy Hall; Miss Doris K Hardwick; Peggy Harland, Mrs J E Harries, Mrs Ethel Hart; Samuel Henman; Benjamin Hillidge; Miss I Hipgrave; Miss Violet Hipwell; Miss Alice Hollebon; Miss Annie Hollebon; Miss Henrietta Hollebon; Peter Horton; Miss Laura Hudson; Mrs Matilda Hughes; John Edward Hunter; Frank Hurd; Joseph Hutchinson; Sydney Alfred Hutchinson; Mrs Lily Norma Hylands; Lily Jackson; Hans Jensen; Miss Ann Jones; Ethelbert Norman Keay; Mr A J Kelly; Charles Langford; Miss Rose Lawrence; Miss Carol Winifred Lawry; Mr A Leitch and Mr H L Longford.