All you need is love - what you can expect in February's etc Magazine

The new edition of etc Magazine is out now, here's what you can expect to find inside.

Audrey Hepburn once said that ‘there is a shade of red for every woman’, which is great news as this month’s fashion is all about the colour, from dusty pinks to pillarbox red we have the hue for you.

Just before Christmas I was lucky enough to get the chance to talk to Strictly Come Dancing champion Kevin Clifton. Days after lifting the glitterball trophy with Stacey Dooley he explains what it was like to win and how he feels about taking on his next challenge - Rock of Ages which comes to the Hawth in Crawley in Febraury.

There is also an interview with Dame Joan Collins who also comes to county as part of her Unscripted tour.

As February is the month of love we have some great wedding related features for you, in the West Sussex edition we feature bespoke wedding dresses from Worthing’s Emma Guard and Charlotte Wilson Design based in Felpham, while in Hastings Karla of Beautiful Bows For Boys makes brilliant bow ties from 100 per cent cotton. And talk to the two women behind Connie and Cooper bespoke caterers and found out how being made redundant led them to going into business together. Something you do hear more and more of these days, and while it is awful to lose your job it is amazing to see how many people turn it around to do something they have always wanted to do.

We also have a feature solving the dilemma on what to wear when you are a guest it seems white is still a big no-no but you will find some great tips here on what to wear.

Going back to the colour red we were amazed to find out from the team at Smitten in Chichester that it is a great bra colour to wear under white tops and blouses.

If you want to treat someone special to a great meal I tried the delights of Farmer, Butcher, Chef. You can find the review inside.

If you are looking to improve your fitness this month but hate the gym I spoke to the duo My Escape who host yoga lessons up Brighton’s British Airways i360, and retreats in far away destinations such as Morocco and South Africa.

If you want a sneak peek of what we are working on each month follow @etcmag_south on Instagram.

You can pick up a copy of the magazine now or check out the emagazines, here is the West Sussex edition and the East Sussex version.

