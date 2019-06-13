A sleeping fox cub and a fluffy cygnet are amongst your shots of Eastbourne this week
A fox cub sleeping amongst the roses and a fluffy cygnet are amongst this week’s crop of Eastbourne Herald reader’s pictures, as well as an unintentionally arty shot of the Dakotas’ D-Day flypast, a heron at Hampden Park and the Seven Sisters from Birling Gap.
If you have a photograph you would like to share with us, please email it as a JPEG to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk, telling us a little about the picture and the camera/phone it was taken on.
Ashley Field took this lovely picture of a cygnet while out in Hampden Park walking the dogs. The camera was a Nikon D300 with a 300mm telephoto lens 1/500th sec ' f5.6 ISO 400. SUS-190613-095337001
Cheryl Bone took this atmospheric photograph of the D-Day Dakota flypast over Eastbourne with a Panasonic Lumix TZ70. She said, "Somehow it turned out how it did. It looks like a dark doom laden sky but is in fact trees that are out of focus." SUS-190613-095348001