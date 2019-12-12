15 of the best restaurants in Sussex - according to TripAdvisor
Sometimes deciding where to go to eat can be difficult, and sometimes you’re left thinking, “I wish I’d checked the reviews first.”
This is what real diners are saying about the top 10 restaurants in Sussex, according to TripAdvisor.
1. Baqueano
"The beef was the best beef I have ever had. The desserts were also amazing. And, as if that wasnt enough, the service was perfect too - would definitely recommend!" 125 Western Road, Brighton, BN1 2AD
"Always amazing! This wonderful restaurant is perfect in every way. Im not vegan but it is my favourite restaurant. The food is sensational and every recipe on the menu is delicious." 36 High Street, Crawley, RH10 1BW
"Just had an amazing steak baguette with truffle mousse. Ill be back regularly to try some of the other amazing menu offerings! A little bit of France/North Africa Im the middle of Worthing!" 7 Bath Place, Worthing, BN11 3BA