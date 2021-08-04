Looking back: Olympic torchbearers ‘blown away’ by Eastbourne’s support

It was back in 2012 when the Games were held to wide acclaim in London - and Jordan Stephens and Harley Alexander-Sule, members of Rizzle Kicks, ran together in part of the torch relay in Eastbourne on July 17 of that year.

The popular hip hop duo were ‘blown away’ by support, telling the Herald: “Carrying the Olympic Flame today was brilliant! We met some massively inspirational Future Flames [people who were due to take part in the relay] and were totally blown away by the cheers from everyone who came down to see us.”