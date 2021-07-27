Looking back: Earl and Countess of Wessex name Eastbourne’s new lifeboat
We went for a hunt through our archives and found these splendid photographs from 2012.
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 1:46 pm
This was when the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Edward and Sophie, visited Eastbourne to officially name the town’s new lifeboat.
The lifeboat was named the Diamond Jubilee, in honour of the Queen’s 60 years on the throne that year.
Her Majesty is patron of the RNLI.
A service of dedication was held on the waterfront at Sovereign Harbour.
At the time, Paul Metcalfe, from the RNLI, said: “We are very excited indeed to welcome their Royal Highnesses to Eastbourne.”
Pictures by Steve Curtis.
Page 1 of 10