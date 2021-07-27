RNLI Eastbourne naming ceremony for new Lifeboat RNLB Diamond Jubilee by The Earl and Countess of Wessex. June 5th 2012 E27133N_corrected The Earl and Duchess with the crew. ENGSUS00120120607170205
Looking back: Earl and Countess of Wessex name Eastbourne’s new lifeboat

We went for a hunt through our archives and found these splendid photographs from 2012.

By Julia Northcott
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 1:46 pm

This was when the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Edward and Sophie, visited Eastbourne to officially name the town’s new lifeboat.

The lifeboat was named the Diamond Jubilee, in honour of the Queen’s 60 years on the throne that year.

Her Majesty is patron of the RNLI.

A service of dedication was held on the waterfront at Sovereign Harbour.

At the time, Paul Metcalfe, from the RNLI, said: “We are very excited indeed to welcome their Royal Highnesses to Eastbourne.”

Pictures by Steve Curtis.

1.

The Earl chats to Coxwain mark Sawyer, Mechanic Dan Guy and 2nd Coxwain Mark Robinson.

2.

RNLI Eastbourne naming ceremony for new Lifeboat RNLB Diamond Jubilee by The Earl and Countess of Wessex. June 5th 2012 E27116N_corrected ENGSUS00120120607171441

3.

RNLI Eastbourne naming ceremony for new Lifeboat RNLB Diamond Jubilee by The Earl and Countess of Wessex. June 5th 2012 E27117N_corrected ENGSUS00120120607172241

4.

RNLI Eastbourne naming ceremony for new Lifeboat RNLB Diamond Jubilee by The Earl and Countess of Wessex. June 5th 2012 E27118N_corrected ENGSUS00120120607172252

