Fond memories of trip to Eastbourne’s Royal Sovereign Lightship

Derek Hill took a paddle stesamer excursion from Hastings pier to the Eastbourne Royal Sovereign lightship when he was a child. SUS-210720-161945001

He said: “As a boy I took an excursion with my family on the paddle steamer Glen Gower from Hastings pier around the lighthouse. The sea was a bit choppy and I felt really seasick.

“The older lady in the picture is my grandmother.

“My grandparents ran the shop Springfields in Crowhurst and we visited them for the whole of the summer holidays then.”

