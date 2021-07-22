Fond memories of trip to Eastbourne’s Royal Sovereign Lightship
Derek Hill sent in these lovely old photographs of the Royal Sovereign lightship.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 10:42 am
Updated
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 10:42 am
He said: “As a boy I took an excursion with my family on the paddle steamer Glen Gower from Hastings pier around the lighthouse. The sea was a bit choppy and I felt really seasick.
“The older lady in the picture is my grandmother.
“My grandparents ran the shop Springfields in Crowhurst and we visited them for the whole of the summer holidays then.”
