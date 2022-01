The exhibition ran for six months of that year to commemorate the centenary of the camp opening in 1915.

Summerdown Camp was one of the first of such convalescent establishments, and by 1919 had treated around 150,000 soldiers.

Photographer Mark Dimmock visited the exhibition in 2015 and took these photographs.

1. Billiard Room SUS-150319-064319001 Photo Sales

2. Camp Outing SUS-150319-064333001 Photo Sales

3. Workshop SUS-150319-064345001 Photo Sales

4. Theatre Group SUS-150319-064358001 Photo Sales