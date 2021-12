They include Eastbourne Silver Band at the bandstand at Christmas Day in 1980, and Santa at the Bobby’s department store in 1952.

There are also pictures of Christmas and stars of the pantomime at the Arndale Centre in the 1980s and Debenhams in the 1970s/80s.

If you have some Eastbourne memories you would like to share with us, please email [email protected]

1. Panto stars at Eastbourne Arndale Centre, 1980s

2. Christmas decorations at Eastbourne Arndale Centre, 1980s

3. Santa at Bobby's department store in Terminus Road, in 1952

4. Festive display at Debenhams Eastbourne, 1970s/80s