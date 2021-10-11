Pevensey church damaged in attempted lead theft
A church in Pevensey has been damaged in an attempted lead theft.
Monday, 11th October 2021, 2:18 pm
St Nicolas’ Church in Church Lane was targeted on Monday, September 13.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Although the suspects had already caused damage to the building, they were disturbed before they could make off with the lead thanks to quick reporting.
“Response officers pursued the suspects and arrested the man involved.”
The investigation is continuing, according to police.
If you have any information that may assist with the investigation, please call 101 quoting reference number 47210156774.