Iconic Eastbourne artwork moves to Birmingham

The international workers mural used to be in the dining area of The View Hotel on Grand Parade, which was formerly the Transport and General Workers Union Recuperation Hotel and conference centre.

According to the Engels in Eastbourne campaign, it was painted by an arts collective that included Michael Jones, son of the trade unionist Jack Jones.

The mural is now awaiting reinstallation at the new Unite Conference Centre in Birmingham and Engels in Eastbourne has been meeting with the centre’s hotel manager to ensure the knowledge about the artwork is not lost in time.

The Eastbourne international workers mural. Picture from Unite the Union. SUS-210806-094044001

The group said commissioning for a pull-out brochure of the mural has been agreed and is in progress.