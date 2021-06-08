Iconic Eastbourne artwork moves to Birmingham
A piece of artwork from Eastbourne that shows the seafront is set to move to the Midlands.
The international workers mural used to be in the dining area of The View Hotel on Grand Parade, which was formerly the Transport and General Workers Union Recuperation Hotel and conference centre.
According to the Engels in Eastbourne campaign, it was painted by an arts collective that included Michael Jones, son of the trade unionist Jack Jones.
The mural is now awaiting reinstallation at the new Unite Conference Centre in Birmingham and Engels in Eastbourne has been meeting with the centre’s hotel manager to ensure the knowledge about the artwork is not lost in time.
The group said commissioning for a pull-out brochure of the mural has been agreed and is in progress.
A spokesperson from Engles of Eastbourne said it would be nice to see a full sized copy of the mural in a prominent public building in Eastbourne and potentially an exhibition of the radical history of the mural and the Transport and General Workers Union.