Hailsham celebrates Armed Forces Day

The socially distanced civic service was conducted at the Hailsham War Memorial on Saturday, June 26, at which thanks were given for the contribution made by members of the Armed Forces, past and present, in serving the country.

Town mayor Paul Holbrook, who attended alongside fellow council members and Royal British Legion Hailsham and District Branch representatives, said, “Armed Forces Day aims to raise public awareness of the contribution made to our country by those who serve and have served in Her Majesty’s Armed Forces.

“Furthermore, it gives us all an opportunity to show our respect, gratitude and support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community.

Armed Forces Day 2021 in Hailsham. SUS-210629-120158001

“Local councillors are always honoured to, alongside members of the public, commemorate the heroics of so many men and women who make up the Armed Forces community including veterans, serving troops and their families and new recruits.

“It’s wonderful that people turn out each year to celebrate Armed Forces Week and show their support.”

Councillor Holbrook added, “Since Armed Forces Day was launched in the UK 12 years ago, we in Hailsham have proudly flown the Armed Forces Day flag as a symbol of our appreciation for all that our Armed Forces do to keep us safe.