‘Exciting’ community excavation taking place in Eastbourne

According to Heritage Eastbourne, a piece of land in Langney adjacent to Eastbourne’s oldest building which might date back to the 11th century, will be the site of the dig.

The project will explore the history of land in Etchingham Road which is due to become a community garden.

In collaboration with Friends of the Earth and St Anthony’s ward members from Eastbourne Borough Council, the project will run from September 6–19.

A previous excavation site at Butts Brow. Photo from Heritage Eastbourne. SUS-210825-164015001

Following a geophysical survey, the dig could tell us about the neighbouring Langney Priory – which was a country house or monastic farm – and even the early history of the Langney area as a settlement itself, Heritage Eastbourne said.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and culture, said, “Langney Priory was built before 1121 and is a Grade II* listed building but is one of Eastbourne’s best-kept secrets, with many residents in the town unaware of its existence.

“This is going to be a very exciting project and we are very much looking forward to hopefully gaining further insight into this fascinating part of Eastbourne’s past.

“Visitors are welcome to pop along to watch the team in action and learn more about the latest discoveries as they happen.”

Regular updates will be shared via Heritage Eastbourne’s social media channels and website.