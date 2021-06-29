Eastbourne landmark clock repaired

The timepiece on St John’s Church in St John’s Road had been stuck at 12 o’clock before the hands were taken in for repairs in April.

St John’s Church member Dick Thwaites, who oversees the maintenance of the clock, said, “St John’s Church Tower is one of the landmarks of Meads and we are delighted that it has been restored to full working order.

“We are grateful to the congregation and people in the community who have contributed to the £6,000 repair costs.

The clock hands being replaced at St John's Church, Meads. Picture from George Fisher. SUS-210629-094504001

“The repair fund is still open for anyone who would like to contribute.”

The clock hands were replaced on Wednesday, June 23.

