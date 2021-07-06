Eastbourne excavation to take place in search of medieval history

Heritage Eastbourne will return to Motcombe Gardens from July 19-30 to investigate three sites.

Excavation plans include the buttress, the last external area of the dovecote to be excavated, to discover if this was part of the 19th century renovations.

A small area within the dovecote will also be opened to discover if any of the original internal fittings have been preserved under the current floor.

The excavation at Motcombe Gardens back in 2020. SUS-210607-153844001

A masonry ‘lump’, standing near the bowling green in the corner of the gardens, marks the final spot of the excavation and continues on from discovery work which began in 2020.

Eastbourne Borough Council lead cabinet member for tourism and enterprise Councillor Margaret Bannister said, “This summer’s excavation is an exciting continuation of projects previously started last year, which had to be put on hold when lockdown restrictions began.

“We are very much looking forward to hopefully gaining further insight into this fascinating part of Eastbourne’s past.

“Visitors are welcome to pop along to the socially distanced excavation to watch the team in action and to learn more about the latest discoveries as they happen.

“Regular updates will also be shared via Heritage Eastbourne’s social media channels and website so history enthusiasts can keep up with the latest news.”

The excavation is the final phase of the project organised by The Friends of Motcombe Gardens which has been funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, The John Jackson Trust and the Ward Councillors Devolved Budget.

Earlier project phases saw Heritage Eastbourne investigate other areas of the dovecote and the medieval farm which once stood on the site.

Volunteers will join the Heritage Eastbourne team at the Motcombe Gardens excavation and if you are interested in offering your services please email [email protected]