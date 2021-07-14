Women’s rights protest to take place in Eastbourne

‘The Future is Female’ protest will take place in Donkey Field in Princes Park on Saturday, July 24 and will begin at midday.

A spokesperson for the protest said, “This protest is calling for an end to violence against women, an end to rape culture and the victim blaming/slut shaming of victims.

“97 per cent of all women aged 18-24 have been sexually harassed at some point in their life.

“Only four per cent of women report incidents of sexual harassment, whilst the other 96 per cent remain dubious about the UK authorities’ capacity to handle incidents like this.

“Society needs to and must do better by people such as Sarah Everard and the millions of other women who continue to be plagued by violence, harassment, hate and sexism in their daily lives.

“It effects women of all ages, from all walks of life, in their homes, their workplace and the street.” In March a Hailsham boxing club began offering free self-defence classes following the murder of Sarah Everard.