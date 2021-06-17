Woman suffers ‘life-threatening’ injury in multi-vehicle collision on A27 at Beddingham

The incident happened just east of Beddingham Roundabout near Lewes at around 12.24pm and involved four vehicles – a Ford Transit, a delivery van and two cars, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Two people have been taken to hospital; a man with life-changing injuries and a woman with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

“The A27 will remain closed in both directions between Beddingham Roundabout and Polegate for some time, to enable investigations and recovery work to be completed.

Police on the A27. SUS-210617-163649001

“This includes debris and damage to the road surface.”

The A26 remains open and in the meantime, motorists are advised to use the diversions which are signposted.

HGVs in particular are urged to follow these diversions and not seek alternative routes, as this has already caused some vehicles to become stuck in nearby country lanes.

Police are urging anyone who saw what happened – or anyone with relevant dash cam footage – to email [email protected] quoting Operation Craven.

Police on the scene following the collision on the A27. SUS-210617-171651001