Tributes paid to popular Eastbourne man ahead of hospice fundraiser

Family and friends of a popular Eastbourne man who died of cancer earlier this year are holding a Fun Day to raise money for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Gavin Pearson died in April following a 16 month battle with cancer.

The 51-year-old, who together with wife Anne-Marie had six children, passed away at the hospice and to thank the staff who cared for him, the Family Fun Day will take place on August 25, the Sunday of the forthcoming bank holiday weekend.

It is on from 10am-6pm at the park in Shinewater Lane.

Organiser Paul Parkes, one of Gavin’s best friends, said, “Gavin was a local businessman, having lived and been brought up in Eastbourne, he played for many local football clubs.

“We are planning to have charity football matches together with an auction and raffle. There will be live bands playing, a bouncy castle, face-painting and stalls.

“People can come along on the day to sign up to play football.”

Gavin grew up in Eastbourne’s Archery area with his parents Brenda and Doug and siblings Darren, Tina and Leanne and attended St Andrew’s School, Tollgate and Bishop Bell.

He worked for various builders including Farrington’s and Kier before setting up his own building firm with Paul, P & P Building and Renovations Ltd.

He also played foootball for Shinewater, Hampden Park, Eastbourne Utd and the Malthouse and was a popular member of the community.

Anne-Marie said, “Gavin didn’t have a bad bone in his body; he saw the good in everyone. He was a brilliant father and husband.

“Gavin was cared for at St Wilfrid’s, which is run purely on donations and is completely free to anyone in need of end-of-life care. We, Gavin’s family would like to help this very worth hospice to care for other families with such devotion.”