This walking festival might be the best way to rediscover the South Downs this autumn.

The Eastbourne and Lewes Walkfest is celebrating the start of Autumn in East Sussex with a variety of events designed to highlight their unique beauty.

Organised by the Eastbourne Downlands Group, also known as the EDG, Walkfest will hold its opening ceremony at 8.45am tomorrow (Friday, September 20) at Gilderidge House School in Eastbourne and hopes to attract attendees from all over Sussex.

Events are dedicated to exploring the landscapes, ecology, history and science behind the South Downs through a variety of walks with expert guides

In the first walk is The 9th Green: a Micro-Adventure which is taking place on Tuesday, September 24, 11am at the Eastbourne Golf Club and continues until 3.30pm.

This will seeBourne2Walk micro-adventurer Antonia Lucas join South Downs National Park Ranger Tim Squire to explore the sensory experience of being out in the open country.

The next event takes place at The Eastbourne Downs Golf Club on Wednesday, September 25 from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

This sees landscape artist Phil Tyler leading a walk from Eastbourne Golf Course to Butt Brow and back in ‘Taking a Line for a walk’. It will be a chance to walk through, talk about and draw the South Downs at its most dramatic.

A third event gives attendees the chance to join environmental experts Phil Belden and Derek Read as they walk and talk their way through the history of the land between Beachy Head and Butts Brow.

Taking place from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday, September 28, walkers should meet at The Kiosk (BN20, 7XL)

The final event will see the RSPB’s Tony Vass leading a walk to meet ornithologist Bob Edgar at Whitbread Hollow.

Walkers will get a rare chance to admire native birds up close and engage in a meaningful conversation about how humans affect their migratory patterns. They will start at The Hydro Hotel on Sunday, September 29 from 7.30am and should be back at 9.30am.

For more information about the Eastbourne and Lewes Walkfest or the events email eastbournedownlandgroup@gmail.com or visit eastbourneandlewes walkfest.org/walk-calendar/2019-09/