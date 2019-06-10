State of art urology investigation suite opens at Eastbourne hospital

A new £1.3 million Urology Investigation Suite at Eastbourne DGH has opened its doors to patients for the first time.

The new suite, say hospital bosses, offers patients a dedicated one stop urology clinic and an enhanced experience.

The new development provides a modern, fit for purpose urology investigation unit that will “significantly reduce the time taken to diagnose cancer and other urological conditions”

It includes ten outpatient clinic rooms fitted with some of the latest diagnostic investigation equipment, £500,000 of which has been donated by the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital.

Completion of the new suite provides double the capacity of the old urology investigation unit, helping to meet the ever increasing demand that currently stands at 7,000 patients a year.

Consultant urologist Steve Garnett said, “We are delighted to be able to offer our patients these modern facilities with latest investigation equipment making it the best equipped urology unit in the south east. We are now able to offer patients one stop clinics providing them with a number of investigations on the same appointment, preventing repeat visits and speeding up diagnosis and the commencement of treatment. We very much appreciate and are grateful for the significant contribution the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital have made towards our new equipment.”

The DGH is the regional centre for pelvic cancer, incontinence and reconstructive surgery.