Source of pollution in Eastbourne believed to have been found after swans covered in oil

The source of a polluted sewer in Eastbourne is being investigated by the Environment Agency after four swans were found covered in waste engine oil recently.

The EA and Southern Water were called into action on October 1 and October 2 to limit the spread of oil in the Horsey Sewer.

Joe Giacomelli from the EA said, “We believe we have found the source of the pollution and are currently working with the site owner to ensure stocks of fuel and oil are stored appropriately with secondary containment.

“Once we understand the impact of the pollution, we can then determine an appropriate enforcement response.”

{https://www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/news/people/swans-found-covered-in-waste-engine-oil-in-eastbourne-stream-1-9090360|This comes after swans were rescued and cleaned up by volunteers from East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS) on September 28.}

Members of the public can report pollution incidents to the EA on their emergency hotline number 0800 807060.