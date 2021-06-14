Person airlifted to hospital from Beachy Head
Emergency services were called to rescue a person with a suspected broken ankle at Beachy Head.
HM Coastguard and the RNLI said they were called at around 7pm on Sunday, June 13, in regards to the incident.
A spokesperson from the Coastguard said, “The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lydd, Eastbourne RNLI lifeboat and Birling Gap and Eastbourne Coastguard rescue teams were sent to assist a person with a suspected broken ankle at Beachy Head
“The casualty was winched by the helicopter and transported to Eastbourne Hospital.”
A spokesperson from Eastbourne RNLI said, “They were requested to launch the inshore lifeboat and tasked to assist local coastguards and the coastguard rescue helicopter with the extraction of person that was injured whilst walking around the coast at Beachy Head.”