Person airlifted to hospital from Beachy Head

HM Coastguard and the RNLI said they were called at around 7pm on Sunday, June 13, in regards to the incident.

A spokesperson from the Coastguard said, “The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Lydd, Eastbourne RNLI lifeboat and Birling Gap and Eastbourne Coastguard rescue teams were sent to assist a person with a suspected broken ankle at Beachy Head

“The casualty was winched by the helicopter and transported to Eastbourne Hospital.”

Coastguard helicopter.