New names for some Eastbourne DGH wards

New signage has been installed to help people navigate themselves around Eastbourne DGH – as several wards are renamed.

Seaford 3 changes to Frailty Unit; Seaford 4 changes to Seaford; Litlington Admissions Unit changes to Admissions Unit; ITU/HDU changes to Critical Care; Hailsham 2 & 3 changes to Urology Investigation Suite; Hailsham 4 changes to Hailsham; the Fracture Clinic changes to Fracture and Orthopaedic Clinic; Hydrotherapy changes to Aquatic Physiotherapy; Folkington changes to Westham and Outpatients B2 changes to Outpatients Area C.

New signage divides the hospital into five coloured zones - purple, orange, blue, green and pink with the hospital split into three levels - 1,2 and 3. The principle is to direct patients to their “service address” via four progressive elements the entrance (denoted by a letter), the zone (denoted by a colour), the level (denoted by a number) then the department or ward i.e. letter, colour, number, name.

Chris Hodgson at the DGH said, “Feedback from patients and visitors was that old signage in the hospital was out-of-date, confusing and cluttered. After extensive engagement with interested groups and individuals we installed new progressive wayfinding signage.”