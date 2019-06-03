New haematology consultant at Eastbourne DGH

Consultant haematologist Dr Anna Cowley has joined the haematology team increasing the number of consultant haematologists at the trust which runs the DGH to three.

Dr Cowley originally trained at University College London and undertook her haematology training at a number of hospitals including St George’s Hospital in London, the Clinical Research Facility at UCLH and Croydon University Hospital.

Dr Anna Cowley said, “I am delighted to join a dynamic, cohesive and forward looking haematology team here at East Sussex Healthcare Trust. I have only been at the hospital for a few weeks but my first impression is of a well-run hospital and friendly place to work.”

Fellow haematologist Dr Joel Newman said, “I feel we have been very fortunate to get Anna to join us and I am sure she will strengthen our Haematology service.”

A haematologist is a medical professional who specialises in diagnosing, treating and managing diseases of the blood including leukaemia, lymphoma and other blood cancers along with blood-producing organs (the bone marrow, spleen and lymphoid tissues).

Haematologists also specialise in transfusion medicine and explore the effects that other diseases have on the blood.