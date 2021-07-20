More than a third of 18 to 29-year-olds in Sussex have yet to get jabbed

Covid vaccine

It comes as 8,000 people turned up for their vaccination in one weekend in Sussex as part of a final push to vaccinate as many people as possible ahead of the national COVID restrictions being stepped down.

Over the weekend, as nightclubs and venues put final preparations in place to reopen on Monday, more than 25 different walk in sessions took place across the county for people to get their jabs.

In particular, the NHS was trying to reach 18-29 year olds – the last group to become eligible.

So far six out of ten adults in Sussex in this group have now come forward for their vaccination, but the call is going out to the rest to make sure they get protected.

Now that national restrictions have been lifted, and with rising cases of the virus in the community, the NHS is still calling on the remaining 40 per cent who haven’t yet had their jab, to do so as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for Sussex NHS COVID-19 Vaccination Programme said: “We don’t want anyone to miss out on the chance to get the protection they need.

“It’s great to see everyone out and enjoying the good weather but we’re still seeing high rates of infection in the South East so it’s never been more important for people to protect themselves and each other.

“The sooner you have your first, the sooner you can have your second.

“Once you have both doses, you can receive the benefits that both vaccines bring – being able to travel without quarantine and not needing to self-isolate if you are in close contact with someone who is positive (after 16 August).

“We are still working to make it as easy as possible to have your vaccine.

“There are lots more walk in sessions taking place this week and we’re encouraging anyone over 18 who is not yet vaccinated to just turn up.”

Second doses are also available at most vaccination sessions, however it’s best to check which vaccine is being given before turning up.