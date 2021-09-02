Memory cafes to reopen in Hailsham, Polegate and Crowborough for people with dementia

The cafes, film screenings and dementia friend sessions are run by Wealden Dementia Action Alliance (WDAA) in partnership with community groups, volunteers and businesses to raise awareness of dementia across Wealden. All are working towards making the district dementia-friendly.

The Memory Café in Polegate – on the first Thursday of every month and run in partnership with Home Instead Eastbourne and Hailsham – is opening on Thursday, September 2 from 2 – 4pm at Polegate Community Centre in Windsor Way.

Hailsham Community Café – on the second Thursday of every month and also run in conjunction with Home Instead Eastbourne and Hailsham – opens on Thursday, September 9 from 2 – 4pm at St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, South Road.

All the memory cafes provide free refreshments and entertainment, light-hearted activities and support for families and carers. Picture from Wealden District Council SUS-210209-145505001

The new Crowborough Community Café – held on the last Thursday of each month – will open on Thursday, September 30 in Oasis Community Church, Beacon Road from 2 – 4pm.

All the cafes provide free refreshments and entertainment, light-hearted activities and support for families and carers.

Pine Grove Pictures is kindly hosting three new dementia-friendly film screenings until the end of 2021 at Crowborough Community Centre, Pine Grove.

A spokesperson from Wealden District Council said, “Everyone is welcome to the relaxed afternoons. Doors open at 1.30pm with screenings starting at 2pm. Entry and refreshments are free and donations are welcome.”

The screenings start on Tuesday, September 14 with Calamity Jane starring Doris Day and Howard Keel.

Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers star in Top Hat on Tuesday, October 14 and White Christmas will be screened on Tuesday, December 14.

In addition to this, Wealden’s dementia local forums are still taking place. The forums consist of community organisations, carers and members within the community all working towards making their local areas dementia-friendly communities.

The forums are in Hailsham, Crowborough, Polegate and Uckfield. Anyone wishing to attend any of the forums is asked to contact [email protected]

The council spokesperson said, “There is also a new Friends of Wealden Dementia Action Alliance group on Facebook for members to chat and share news and ideas. Please join the group to keep up to date with local information on the activities and events going on around the district.

“Dementia friend sessions are also available and anyone interested in becoming a dementia friend can contact [email protected] to arrange a session with a local champion.

“The sessions are great for everyone to be more aware of dementia and have a better understanding.

“We have worked with many local businesses across Wealden as well, so staff can support their customers better when using their service.”

People can also visit www.wealden.gov.uk/dementia for more information on other activities from partners of the WDAA including sporting memories, sporting moments, lots of other cafes and some great research projects you can get involved in. Wealden District Council’s community and public health portfolio holder Councillor Philip Lunn said he was delighted to see activities resuming.

He said, “It is great to see these cafes reopening and activities starting up again following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

“Memory cafes provide individuals living with dementia a safe, relaxed and friendly place to enjoy a chat, light-hearted activities and some tea and cake.

“In addition they provide a great support service for families and carers, who can get answers from health professionals and meet and learn from other people in similar situations.