Meet ThePadLady the woman fighting for plastic-free periods

The eco-movement is fast gaining momentum and while we know what bottles and packaging we can recycle, did you know that you can have a period which ditches single use plastics and is sustainable?

Eastbourne’s ThePadLady makes cloth menstrual pads, as well as make up wipes, unkitchen roll and scrundies (underwear suitable for the pads).

Rebecca

The items are made using an absorbent fabric called Zorb and the manufacturer is Wazoodle.

“The cloth is as absorbent as ten terry towelling with no nasty chemicals,” explains Eastbourne’s Rebecca Cordery.

“You just pop them in the wash and they last as long as clothes, I have pads that I made about six years ago which are just as good now as they were then.

“I just think it is important to not put something next to your body that could be toxic.”

Beeswax paper

Rebecca initially startehttps://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/ThePadLady?ref=simple-shop-header-name&listing_id=620808773d PodMama in 2013 when she was made redundant from the fire service.

“I am a lone parent to my son and wanted something that would mean I could spend more time with him,” she says. “I am dyslexic and have Meniere’s disease which means I can get dizzy really quickly so being self employed and working for myself is ideal.”

Under Pod Mama she made baby carriers.

“They were really popular but then the market became over saturated and you could get them everywhere on the high street and the second hand market,” she explains.

Reusable pads

“At this time I was also starting to make the menstrual pads as it went into that ethical mama, natural sphere that all feed into each other.

“But it got to a point and the carriers weren’t as popular so I decided to stop making them and decided to focus on the sustain re-usables.”

Rebecca has always been a keen sewer since she was nine, growing up in a family that believed in made, mend and repair, always asking where things come from to keep them going.

“I am trying to be zero waste I use one bit piece of fabric,” she explains.

“I cut out the larger items first and then make the smaller items from the scraps.

“I make period pants which are also good for mild incontinence, face wipes, unsponges, beeswax lunch bag, peg bags and beeswax snack bags.”

Rebecca tries to use British and locally sourced items where she can, the bee’s wax is sourced from Wayward Bee based in Hellingly.

“I wanted someone who was cruelty free and does it ethically,” explains Rebecca.

“I found Jennifer who is a sustainable beekeeper, she only gives me what the bees allow so could be 300g at a time. It isn’t about harvesting.”

The unkitchen roll that Rebecca makes is on a roll you take a bit off use it and then throw it in the wash, the absorbent pads for make up wipes and cloth menstrual wipes use a mixture of bamboo and cotton so, again, after use can just be washed.

Although Rebecca says the initial outlay for the products could be seen as a lot - from £4 for a liner and between £6 to £9 for a menstrual pad but when you think it is reusable it will save you money in the long run, plus it is better for the environment.

For more information, The Pad Lady UK on Facebook, The Pad Lady on Etsy or visit www.humbleideas.co.uk



READ MORE

Forget fast fashion this Seaford brand has style with a conscious

Join the plastic waste fight back with Seaford’s Zero Waste Maman