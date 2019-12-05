Man almost beaten to death makes progress at Eastbourne hospital

A young man almost beaten to death in an unprovoked street attack has defied the odds to move out of full-time care at Chaseley and into a specially-adapted flat.

Alfie Peak suffered a catastrophic brain injury in July 2013 at the age of 25 when he was set upon by four men in Bexhill and given just two days to live.

His life-changing injuries meant he could no longer walk or speak and had to be fed by a tube.

In 2016 Alfie moved into Chaseley and embarked on a gruelling routine of physiotherapy and rehabilitation and slowly regained movement and limited speech.

Staff say he refused to give in to his injuries and set himself the target of walking and speaking again.

Alfie is blessed with a natural fighting spirit and started to make gradual but steady progress, said staff. He can now walk using a frame and can communicate with an iPad and alphabet board.

Earlier this month he moved into a specially- adapted bungalow in his home town of Bexhill.

Alfie’s father Wayne has helped adapt the building to allow him the best possible start in a more independent life. He can now spend more time with his three-year-old son.

Alfie and his dad both believe Chaseley played a crucial role in his long-term recovery.

Wayne said, “The rehabilitation, and the facilities at Chaseley, have been good for Alfie’s progress. So has the person-centred support he has received.”

In particular, Wayne singled out Chaseley support workers Ruth and Ollie for their tireless encouragement and determination to help him turn a corner and the staff in Chaseley’s specially-adapted gym and physiotherapy department.

The four men behind the attack on Alfie are serving sentences of 13 and 14 years behind bars.