Life-saving equipment installed at The Beacon

The Beacon in Eastbourne has been given its first piece of life-saving equipment.

Eastbourne Area Community First Responders gave the shopping centre its first ever fixed defibrillator, which can be used by members of the public on someone who is suspected to be in cardiac arrest.

Bill Plumridge, manager of The Beacon, said, “I would like to thank the EACFR for installing our first fixed defibrillator. By using this equipment, the chance of someone surviving a cardiac arrest is dramatically increased.”

Richard Bradford, team leader of the responders, said, “The equipment is easy to use and will save lives. We will continue to fundraise as we would like to install more of these in The Beacon.”

According to a Beacon spokesperson, there is a total of 57 defibrillators available to the public in Eastbourne, thanks to the Eastbourne Heart Beat Campaign which includes the First Responders, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Eastbourne Borough Council and Eastbourne Lions Club.

EACFR provides free emergency life support training. For further information visit heartstarteastbourne.co.uk