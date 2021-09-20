Donna Lonsdale is a Slimming World consultant after losing weight. SUS-210909-155138001

Donna’s revolutionary revamp has inspired her to setup a weekly group in Eastbourne where others can benefit in the same way she has.

Impacts of both pregnancy and the lockdown resulted in 5ft 3in Donna being 17 stone, over-thinking, and generally unhappy.

At this point, Donna decided to make a change. She joined the group and quickly found that not only did her weight begin to plummet, but her mental health began to soar.

Despite having her dream job as a law enforcement officer, Donna dreaded going back to work after her maternity leave.

Her fear of the bleep test and the reality of her physical decline being confirmed was too much for her to bear, so she decided to make a change.

She said it resulted in not only her losing weight, but also developing a healthier relationship with food.

And because she has started exercising regularly, she is benefiting from a much healthier lifestyle.

Donna says her confidence has grown beyond anything she could have dreamed.

Donna said: “I used to dread the idea of going out with friends and finding something to wear but now I shop anywhere and love looking for new things to wear.”

So impressed with her results, Donna decided to help others who struggle as she did by becoming a Slimming World consultant.

Her support group can be found at 5.30pm and 7pm on a Thursday evening at The Broadway United Church in Eastbourne.

She said: “Walking through those doors is the hardest thing anyone will need to do because once your through them, the support and love you will get from others in the room will support you every step of the way to becoming the newer version of yourself.”

Slimming World’s strategy revolves around a ‘Food Optimising’ eating plan which ‘has been expertly designed to be flexible, fuss-free and to work for all dietary requirements and preferences’.

At the heart of Food Optimising is a focus on Free Food – healthy, satisfying food that you can eat in unlimited amounts’.