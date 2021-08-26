Here’s how to get free sun cream in Eastbourne

Uber Eats has teamed up with Asda to give away Garnier Ambre Solaire Clear Protect SPF 30 sun cream from tomorrow (Friday, August 27) while stocks last.

When customers spend £5 or more in selected Asda stores on the Uper Eats app the free sun cream is automatically added to your order.

This comes as it has been revealed in a nationwide poll from Censuswide that just 22 per cent of Brits always wear sun cream when it’s sunny in the UK.

Free sun cream! Photo from Uber Eats. SUS-210826-124005001

Sunjiv Shah, general manager at Uber Eats, said, “When we’re soaking up the rays here in the UK it’s easy to forget to wear adequate sun protection, which is why we’ve launched this new promotion just in time for the bank holiday weekend.

“Uber Eats now offers far more than just food, and partnering with Asda is the perfect way to make sure our customers are able to enjoy the summer sun safely.”

Gemma Lightbody, senior buying manager at Asda, said, “We’re excited to be working with Uber Eats to help people stay protected when out and about this weekend.