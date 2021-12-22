Hailsham mental health hospital hosts celebration event for Carers Rights Day

Last month, staff at Amberstone in Hailsham provided an afternoon for family and friend carers to come together and meet with staff who provide inpatient care to help people recover from long-term mental health issues and support them back into the community.

Amberstone is a mental health rehabilitation hospital run by Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, which provides mental health services to all ages in Sussex and children and young people in Hampshire.

Each year Carers Rights Day brings organisations together to help carers in the local community know their rights and find out how to get the help and support they are entitled to.

Amberstone celebration day. Photo from Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. SUS-211222-120511001

Liz Discombe, matron at Amberstone said, “The team at the hospital were pleased to invite family and friend carers into the hospital to celebrate the invaluable role carers play and to spend time together to talk about the support that is available for carers.

“We were over the moon to welcome town Mayor Paul Holbrook as our special guest who took the time at short notice to join the celebration and speak with patients, carers and staff, which really added value to the day.