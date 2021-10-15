GP patient survey: The hardest doctors’ surgeries to book an appointment in Eastbourne in 2021

The hardest doctors’ surgeries to book an appointment in Eastbourne in 2021

Here are the Eastbourne areas that have had the biggest increase in covid cases

News you can trust since 1865

Downlands Medical Centre, High Street, Polegate. Feedback forms received: 134 Response rate: 51.3% Fairly poor: 12% Very poor: 5.4% Photo from Google Maps. SUS-211015-113956001

Grove Road Surgery, Grove Road, Eastbourne. Feedback forms received: 112 Response rate: 34.0% Fairly poor: 9.8% Very poor: 6.5% Photo from Google Maps. SUS-211015-113936001

Harbour Medical Practice, Pacific Drive, Eastbourne. Feedback forms received: 151 Response rate: 47.3% Fairly poor: 6% Very poor: 14.2% Photo from Google Maps.