Fun Day for Eastbourne’s Gavin Pearson

More than £4,000 has been raised for St Wilfrid’s Hospice in memory of popular Eastbourne builder Gavin Pearson, who passed away from cancer.
A fundraising fun day was held at Shinewater Lane Rec on Sunday for friends and family.
There were several football matches held throughout the day as well as music, face painting and raffles.
Gavin, 51, who together with wife Anne-Marie had six children, passed away at the hospice in April following a 16 month fight with cancer. He grew up in the Archery area with his parents Brenda and Doug and siblings Darren, Tina and Leanne.