Four Eastbourne sites receive life-saving equipment

The Community First Responders, a group of volunteers trained and dispatched by the ambulance service to provide first response to 999 calls, have supplied more defibrillators to the community.

St Winfred’s and St Nicolas churches in Pevensey and Westham received one each, West Rise Junior School made theirs into a public access defibrillator site and the Eastbourne Angling group received the final one.

A spokesperson for the responders said, “It is imperative we have as many defibrillators in the community as possible.”

Defibrillators for the Eastbourne area.

If you are a community group, youth group, charitable organisation or a resident of Eastbourne you can have one of these defibrillators for a donation of £500 – that is approximately half the cost of a new defibrillator.

Please email [email protected] or call 07952 301488 for more information.

In 2017 the Herald backed the Eastbourne Heart Beat Campaign which aimed to install defibrillators across the town while teaching people about the benefits of the equipment as well as how to use them.

The campaign resulted in more than 50 defibrillators being installed across Eastbourne.