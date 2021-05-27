Forty-two Eastbourne lifejackets found to be defective

The clinic, held by Eastbourne RNLI water safety team in conjunction with the Sovereign Harbour Berth Holders Association (SHBA), normally takes place annually, however the 2020 event was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Over 70 lifejackets were presented and the RNLI volunteers, while adhering to social distancing rules, verbally guided the owners thorough how to check for wear and tear and how to maintain their lifesaving equipment.

Not surprising to the RNLI, given the lack of recent use, 42 lifejackets were found to have defects, potentially rendering them useless.

Eastbourne RNLI volunteers giving instruction on checking lifejackets. Picture from SHBA. SUS-210527-092422001

David Phillips of Eastbourne RNLI’s water safety team said, “A lifejacket is a vital piece of lifesaving equipment for those engaged in water activities.

“If you are unfortunate enough to end up in the water, a lifejacket will keep you afloat until our volunteer crews are able to rescue you.

“It is crucial therefore that these are maintained in working order.

“I’d also like to thank SHBA for donating the £90 collected from teas and coffees to the RNLI.

“We are a charity and rely on donations to be able to carry out our lifesaving operations.”

Sue Sidney, chairman of SHBA, said, “This was a win-win situation for us, with members being shown how to check and maintain lifejackets.