Football match to raise money for stillborn charity

A group of 35 amateur Eastbourne footballers have rallied together to organise a charity match in aid of Stillbirth and Neonatal charity (SANDS).

The Tuesday Night Football Club (TNFC) will play host to Club L’Orange at Priory Lane on Saturday, August 17 from 12.30pm to 4.30pm, kick off will be at 1.30pm.

The idea for the match came from some of the players at TNFC who have been affected by stillbirths and their target is to raise £1,000.

There will be a raffle, cake stand, face painting and prizes to be won including signed goalie gloves; football shirts; personal training sessions; a night’s bed and breakfast at West Rocks hotel.

Tuesday Night Football Eastbourne tweeted saying, “With no senior football in the town on the day we want as many people to come down and help raise money for the wonderful @Sands.”