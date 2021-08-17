Eastbourne Station Health Centre closure date named

It was decided in December last year by the governing body of the NHS East Sussex Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) that the centre would close.

The decision was made after a long-running public consultation process.

A tweet from Integrated Care 24 this morning (Tuesday, August 17) said, “We’re sorry to announce that our Eastbourne Station Health Centre will be closing at the end of August.

Eastbourne Station Health Centre (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180830-103238008

“Our service for registered patients will end at 1pm on August 26 and our walk-in service will end at 8pm on August 30.”

Speaking in December the CCG’s executive manager director Jessica Britton, said, “We have very carefully considered all feedback we have received and we have reviewed that alongside all of the evidence and other information in making the recommendations we have here today.

“Critically, for me, our proposals have been amended following public consultation.”

At the December meeting, the CCG promised to support registered patients when it came to moving surgeries. Patients should have received a letter from the CCG about re-registering with a new surgery.