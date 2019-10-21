Eastbourne solicitors ‘wear it pink’

The staff at Lawson Lewis Blakers Solicitors in Eastbourne arranged a cake sale with raffle prizes and other events to raise funds for Wear it Pink day last week.

Wear it Pink raises funds each year for research in to breast cancer and its causes.

Alison Sheppard, a legal assistant at Lawson Lewis Blakers, who organises the event every year at the firm, said, “Unfortunately breast cancer still touches many lives and we are delighted to do our little bit to eradicate it one day. “This year we raised £558 which beats our record total of all previous years. We couldn’t do it without the donations from the local businesses who came to buy cakes despite the downpours.

“I am always impressed by the skill of our colleagues who produce mouth-watering cakes and other goodies every year. If anyone wishes to donate, we can still accept it here at the office.”