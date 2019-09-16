Eastbourne resident celebrates 100th birthday

A resident at the Hawthorns Care Home in Eastbourne is celebrating her 100th birthday today (Wednesday, September 11).

Joyce Atter-Freer, originally from London, was joined by family who had travelled from all over the country to celebrate the special occasion.

Joyce Atter-Freer celebrates her 100th birthday (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191209-101312008

Joyce said, “My secret to a long life is having a good sense of humour, being able to laugh at all your weaknesses, all the things that happen to you later in life and all the surprises.”

The former seamstress and sex counsellor said she moved to Eastbourne four years ago after living around the world in places such as New Zealand and Australia.

Joyce said, “I have had a wonderful life, I wouldn’t change it. I have lots and lots of happy memories. I guess I have just been lucky.”

Joyce said one of her happiest memories was marrying a former member of parliament with whom she use to have “lots of debates” with.

Joyce Atter-Freer celebrates her 100th birthday (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191209-101330008

Linda Moore, 77, Joyce’s niece from Ashford, said, “When I was about 14 my aunty Joyce was a seamstress and had a boutique in Lee-on-the-Solent. She used to make clothes for my mum and everybody else and we used to have lovely times with her.

“Joyce is a happy, very, very sweet lady. She is just lovely.”