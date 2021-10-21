Eastbourne research team praised for exceeding targets

The urology team for East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust is led by James Moore, consultant urological surgeon and MASTER study principal investigator, and Penny Whitling, urology clinical nurse specialist.

Mr Moore and Ms Whitling, plus research teams at Eastbourne, have been praised for exceeding their recruitment target, allowing them to have an ‘outstanding contribution’ to the research study, the trust confirmed .

The study looked at surgery for men with urodynamic stress incontinence after prostate surgery (MASTER).

Left to right: Penny Boxall (clinical research co-ordinator), Jo-Anne Taylor (senior research nurse), Mr James A Moore (consultant urological surgeon), Penny Whitling (urology clinical nurse specialist) SUS-211021-161357001

Mr Moore commented “It is quite an achievement, and most experts thought this kind of surgical trial was not possible to recruit to. Urinary incontinence after prostatectomy has a considerable effect on men’s quality of life.