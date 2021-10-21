Eastbourne research team praised for exceeding targets
A team at Eastbourne’s DGH have been praised for their outstanding contribution to a research study by exceeding their participant recruitment target.
The urology team for East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust is led by James Moore, consultant urological surgeon and MASTER study principal investigator, and Penny Whitling, urology clinical nurse specialist.
Mr Moore and Ms Whitling, plus research teams at Eastbourne, have been praised for exceeding their recruitment target, allowing them to have an ‘outstanding contribution’ to the research study, the trust confirmed .
The study looked at surgery for men with urodynamic stress incontinence after prostate surgery (MASTER).
Mr Moore commented “It is quite an achievement, and most experts thought this kind of surgical trial was not possible to recruit to. Urinary incontinence after prostatectomy has a considerable effect on men’s quality of life.
“The MASTER study shows that if surgery is needed, both surgical options result in fewer symptoms and high satisfaction, despite most men not being completely dry. However, most other results indicate that men having an artificial urinary sphincter have better outcomes than those who have a sling.”