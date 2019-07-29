Eastbourne pool closed for refurbishment

An Eastbourne swimming pool has today (Monday) closed for two weeks for an extensive refurbishment programme.

Motcombe will be shut until Friday August 9.

Motcombe Swimming Baths Closure SUS-180315-093343001

The council venue is run by Sport Eastbourne and Wave.

A spokesperson said, “In our continued efforts to improve the experience at Motcombe Pool, we have planned several refurbishments which require us to close the centre for a short period. This closure will happen between Monday July 29 and Friday August 9 inclusive.

“We have chosen this period because the summer holidays tend to be one of the quietest times of year for the pool and we want to minimise disruption to users.

“There will be several technical upgrades happening to the pool plant in order that it continues to operate smoothly. These include the pool filters being fully refurbished, sections of corroded pipework being replaced, and filtration systems being improved. In addition, we will be freshening up other parts of Motcombe Pool with works including upgrading showers, repairs to flooring, some redecoration and deep cleaning.

“The closure also gives us the opportunity to investigate, and hopefully resolve, some of the longstanding issues at the pool such as the regularly flooding drains.”