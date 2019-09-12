Eastbourne mother and daughter’s charity walk across South Downs

Eastbourne crime writer Sheila Bugler and her 13-year-old daughter Ruby will be walking 20 miles across the South Downs to raise money for the town’s homeless community.

The two will set off from Southease on Saturday September 21 and walk to the Salvation Army Citadel in Langney Road in Eastbourne.

Irish born Sheila, who lives with her family in Old Town, said, “We’re doing this to raise money for the Salvation Army, which does amazing work for homeless people here in Eastbourne.”

Anyone wishing to support the two walkers can do so by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sheilaandrubyswalk

The Eastbourne Salvation Army provides hot meals for the homeless, takes part in the Winter Night Shelter Scheme and runs the Rebourne Centre.