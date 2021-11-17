Eastbourne healthcare clinic is inspected again after being shut down to make improvements

Back in August the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated CVS Health Limited in Trinity Trees as ‘inadequate’ so shut it down for eight weeks for ‘urgent improvements’ to be made.

The site provides cardiac diagnostic and consultancy services to private patients in Kent and East Sussex.

CVS Health Limited (Trinity House) - Photo by Google Maps. SUS-211117-163921001

Problems were raised around staff training, emergency equipment being checked, risk assessments, and medication being out of date.

Now a fresh report has been published of a new inspection carried out on September 9.

According to the CQC, the focus of this inspection was to make sure the ‘necessary improvements’ had been made and not to re-rate the service.

Improvements in staff training had been made and the use/maintenance of facilities and equipment ‘had been reviewed to keep people safe’, the report says.

Issues around risk assessments had been reviewed and updated by the manager.

Patient safety incidents and policies were reviewed too to make sure they were in line with national guidance.

The report said, “Leaders understood the priorities and issues the service faced and had the skills and abilities to make improvements. Managers were now visible in the service.

“Leaders reviewed governance systems and processes to guarantee the service was managed safely and in compliance with the regulations. Opportunities to discuss and learn from the performance of the service were being implemented.”

Despite these improvements the report said, “There were no formal systems to cope with unexpected events or to limit risks were under review and not fully implemented.

“Systems to limit risks were under review, but not fully implemented.

“The providers current CQC registrations statement of purpose includes inaccurate information.”