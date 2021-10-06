Eastbourne fertility clinic reports one of the highest national success rates

The Sussex Downs Fertility Clinic, which opened a new purpose-built premises in Alter Close earlier this year, employs 50 members of staff and has treated more than 7,000 NHS and private patients across the Eastbourne area.

The new figures reveal that this chain of four clinics has achieved success rates of five per cent above the national average across all age categories – including both per cycle and per embryo transferred as well as pregnancy rates and live births.

According to the NHS, in the South East fertility issues affect one in six couples. Looking across the UK, about 3.5m people are affected by fertility issues, with growing numbers seeking treatment – this is expected to increase to one in four couples over the next 10 years.

The Sussex Downs Fertility Clinic Eastbourne team. Photo by: Southern News & Pictures. SUS-210510-170329001

Founder and director of the Sussex clinics Kuljit Moore-Juneja said, “Declining fertility in England, as with almost all developed countries, is a growing issue – in part owing to people choosing to start a family later in life, along with other factors such as a 50 per cent decline in sperm count since 1970.”

Sussex Downs Fertility Clinic also has branches in Worthing and Brighton.

For more information visit: www.thesussexdownsfertility.com