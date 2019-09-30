Eastbourne DGH wards to be improved with extra funding from government

The DGH is to get a £14 million cash boost from the government to improve wards at the 40-year-old hospital.

The Department for Health and Social Care announced on Monday morning, it will invest £13.86 million as a capital loan into East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust over the next three years, with £4.6 million being invested this year. The investment is additional to the trust’s capital funding for this year.

The funding will be primarily spent on internal fire compartmentalisation works such as replacing and updating fire doors, floors and walls. The trust says while this upgrade is happening, wards may need to move to allow the vital work to take place and “provide an opportunity to also improve the quality of ward accommodation”.

The DGH’s associate director of estates and facilities Chris Hodgson said, “This announcement is welcome news and recognises the importance of updating facilities and infrastructure in relation to fire safety, so we can continue to deliver safe, effective and high quality health care. This much needed investment will allow us to proceed with our plans more quickly, ensuring infrastructure is sustainable for future generations.”