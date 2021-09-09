Eastbourne dementia centre wins four awards

Photo from The Ivy Dementia Centre SUS-210909-102748001

The Ivy Dementia Centre in Hartfield Road was named the Best Dementia Support Centre in East Sussex by Global Health and Pharma.

The South England Prestige Awards chose Ivy as Specialist Day Care Centre of the Year.

Director Jane Lowe and the Ivy companion team were each presented with the Spirit of Eastbourne Award too.

Photo from The Ivy Dementia Centre SUS-210909-102738001

Set up in 2010, the centre provides support for people living with dementia and works with their families to provide the best quality of life possible.

A spokesperson for the centre said the team has had a ‘truly bumper summer’.

The spokesperson said, “Jane and her team have worked tirelessly through the pandemic, continuing to provide first class support for their clients living with dementia as well as their families.

“The hard work and passion of the Ivy team has been recognised and as a result they are proud and humble winners of not one but four awards.

“The Ivy team would like to take this opportunity and dedicate these awards to the clients, their families and the community, without them this would not have been possible, thank you.”