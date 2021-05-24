Eastbourne charity leader calls for more support for mental health

Betty and Caroline SUS-210524-092306001

That’s the plea from a think-tank set up by Betty Gallacher, chairman of BourneOut LGBT group in Eastbourne.

She has met with Caroline Ansell MP to discuss taking the fight forward for better services.

Also present was Hansa Raja Jones from Holding Space.

Betty said, “The time has come for increased help for those who are battling with their own mental health.

“This problem has been growing in recent years, and of course lockdown has only made it worse.

“At BourneOut, we provide specialist counselling and we realised what an increased demand there has been.

“That’s why I made contact with Caroline, and she was happy to pop into our cafe in Mark Lane.

“Caroline is being extremely positive about this, and with her on board I am sure we can take this further.

“Yes, there is some support from the NHS but it is limited for far too many people, and that’s not right.

“The time has come to acknowledge that there is not enough support available in Eastbourne, and that must change.”

Caroline Ansell was delighted to visit Betty and her team, and she agrees this should be high priority.

She said, “Mental health must be high on the agenda as we move out of lockdown. It’s been a tough time for everyone.

“I was keen to listen to Betty and hear some of the cases that she was able to relate to me. It’s very concerning.

“The NHS does a tremendous job but perhaps there needs to be more joined up thinking, and I am happy to do whatever is needed.

“Extra help must be supplied and I am keen to put people together to achieve that.”